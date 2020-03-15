CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An arrest has been made in the murder of a man in the parking lot of a South End apartment complex Saturday night, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to a shooting in the 3500 block of Griffith Street Saturday evening. When police got to the area, they found 19-year-old Antwon Risher suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

On Sunday, officers spotted a vehicle matching a description from witnesses at the scene and tried to pull over the driver. CMPD says the driver refused to stop, leading to a brief chase. Officers lost sight of the vehicle but found it again after the driver crashed into a parked car. Multiple people inside the car were detained and taken in for questioning.

The suspect, Donquavis Johnson, was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession if a firearm by a convicted felon after interviewing with detectives.

Donquavis Johnson

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about this case or any other incident is asked to call CMPD's anonymous Crime Stoppers line at 704-334-1600. You may also call 74-432-TIPS and speak directly with homicide detectives.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Fake coronavirus testing kits seized at Los Angeles airport

Trump tests negative but as coronavirus roils markets, he again threatens Fed chairman

Joe Biden wins endorsement from NEA, nation's largest union

Gaston County officials respond to fatal vehicle fire

Over half of France's 300 coronavirus ICU patients under age 60

Coronavirus live updates: Trump tests negative, France shuts nightlife, Spain locks down