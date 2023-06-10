Two Wendy's employees got into an argument that led to the suspect pulling out a gun and shooting his co-worker, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An employee at a north Charlotte Wendy's restaurant was charged with murder after police said he shot and killed one of his co-workers during an argument last week.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a reported shooting at a Wendy's on West W.T. Harris Boulevard, near West Sugar Creek Road, around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6. When officers arrived, they were told that two employees got into an argument that led to one of the men pulling out a gun and shooting his co-worker. The victim was identified as 19-year-old J'Karri Marquise Anderson. He died after being rushed to a hospital with serious

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Christopher Franks, left the restaurant immediately after the shooting. While officers were investigating, Franks arrived at CMPD headquarters asking to speak with detectives. Following that interview, he was charged with murder.

