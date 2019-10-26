CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A chaotic scene unfolded in northwest Charlotte on Friday night after the city's 90th homicide.

A shooting left one person dead and another person injured. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers trying to locate the shooting suspect were injured when their patrol cars collided.

Around 8 p.m., CMPD officers initially responded to a shooting death in the 2200 block of Augusta Street, which is locate near Catherine Simmons Ave. and Beatties Ford Rd.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside a car on Custer Street, CMPD said. That man was pronounced dead on the scene.

A second victim with a gunshot wound was found on the road at Catherine Simmons and Custer Street. This victim was rushed to the hospital by Medic for treatment of with life-threatening injuries, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Neither victim has been publicly identified.

WCNC NBC Charlotte reporter Hunter Saenz had just completed this live report for the 11 p.m. newscast when he and his photographer heard about 15 gunshots ring out in the night.

Hunter talked about it on Twitter a short time later:

Hunter and his photographer found two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department police cars badly damaged after colliding with each other.

One officer was pinned inside the police car. Rescuers used a tool commonly referred to as "the jaws of life" to cut the officer out of the vehicle.

Another officer was able to exit the vehicle before being placed on a stretch. That officer was alert and talking with paramedics, according to our crew at the scene.

CMPD would later confirm the officers were responding after the shooter suspect was possibly seen driving on Beatties Ford Road. The two police cars collided near Holly Street.

"One patrol car made a U-turn and another one collided with it, causing the accident," Hunter Saenz reported after an early morning briefing with CMPD.

Other CMPD officers closed roads leading to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center near uptown Charlotte to help Medic ambulances transport their fellow officers.

Viewer video sent to WCNC NBC Charlotte shows one of those police blockages near Kenilworth Drive and East Morehead Street.

CMPD said the officers all sustained non-life threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. CMPD said the officers were not involved in a pursuit at the time of the crash.

Beatties Ford between LaSalle and Gilbert was closed overnight as authorities investigated the crash.

The identity of the officers was not immediately released.

It was not immediately clear if the gunfire around 11 p.m. had any connection to the earlier shooting death.

A third incident in the area late Friday had CMPD and Medic units responding to a stabbing on 2700 block of Dundeen Street. Medic transported one person to CMC Main with life-threatening injuries.

Like the earlier incidents, it was not immediately clear if there was any connection to the other ongoing investigations.

