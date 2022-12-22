Authorities offering $500 for information on a horse shot with arrow

The horse is expected to recover from the injury.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A horse was found shot in the back with a broadhead arrow in Reidsville, NC on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is offering a $500 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the shooting.

The money is coming from the Ear Merricks Stop the Cruelty Fund and is being offered by the Danville Area Humane Society.

The horse had the arrow removed and is expected to recover from the injury.

