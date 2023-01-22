x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man dies after aggravated assault on Larkin Street in Greensboro

31-year-old Jordan Mckale Little died after being sent to the hospital after an attack on Larkin Street.

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has died after an assault in Greensboro Sunday morning.

Greensboro police said it happened on Larkin Street around 5 a.m.

Police said 31-year-old Jordan Mckale Little was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Little did not survive. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. 

All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out