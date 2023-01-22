Man dies after aggravated assault on Larkin Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has died after an assault in Greensboro Sunday morning.
Greensboro police said it happened on Larkin Street around 5 a.m.
Police said 31-year-old Jordan Mckale Little was sent to a local hospital for treatment.
Little did not survive.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.