Man dies after aggravated assault on Larkin Street in Greensboro

31-year-old Jordan Mckale Little died after being sent to the hospital after an attack on Larkin Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has died after an assault in Greensboro Sunday morning.

Greensboro police said it happened on Larkin Street around 5 a.m.

Police said 31-year-old Jordan Mckale Little was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Little did not survive.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

