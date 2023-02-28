A man and woman were transported to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One man has been arrested and two others were sent to the hospital after a fight at a St. Petersburg restaurant led to the throwing of hot grease, police said in a news release.

At around 7:30 p.m., police responded to PoFolks Restaurant on 34th Street North in response to an altercation in the kitchen, the department said. Police say Ocassio Cubby, 53, is accused of spraying hot grease on two other employees.

A man and woman suffered burns during the altercation and were transported to Tampa General Hospital burn unit for treatment. They are expected to be OK.

The PoFolks employee was taken into custody by St. Petersburg police officers. Police said Cubby is charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

The case remains under investigation.