Woman throws hot soup on Mayflower restaurant employee

Video shows the woman tossing hot soup across the counter at a teenage employee.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies are investigating after they said Shannon Annete Adkins, 50, threw hot soup on a teenage restaurant employee in Rural Hall Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the assault at Mayflower Restaurant on Montroyal Road.

They said Adkins tossed hot oyster stew on a teenage Mayflower employee after her card was declined.

The teen's parents said their daughter has first-degree burns on her body because of it.

Adkins left the restaurant before deputies arrived and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She turned herself in on Wednesday afternoon. She was charged with misdemeanor Simple Assault.

WFMY News 2's Hannah Jeffries is learning more about what happened. Stay with us for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.