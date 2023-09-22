x
Crime

Man barricades himself after setting car, house on fire in Rural Hall

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said they received calls that someone was destroying a car near a home and setting both on fire.

RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FSCO) responded to a domestic disturbance call that ended in a house fire. 

Deputies received the call just before 3 a.m. on the 200 block of North Street in Rural Hall early Friday morning. 

A second caller reported that someone was destroying a car, busting out windows, and eventually setting it on fire at the same address that was previously reported. 

 When deputies arrived, a man barricaded himself inside the house and threatened to shoot anyone who entered. 

Deputies activated both their Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT Team to respond to the scene. 

Deputies were able to put the car fire out and noticed smoke coming from the house. The Rural Hall Fire Department was dispatched to the scene. 

Due to the threats made, the PA system was used to call the barricaded man out of the house so that fire crews would safely address the fire. 

The Fire Marshall's Office has assumed the investigation and further confirmed information will be shared later. 

