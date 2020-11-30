House fire in Burlington sparks investigation

Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the house.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating after a house fire on Key Street Sunday afternoon.

The Burlington Fire Department responded to the fire after 4 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the house.

After arriving, firefighters searched the home, found no one inside, and got the fire under control in almost 15 minutes.

Officials are reporting no injuries as of Sunday evening.

According to officials, damages to the house are estimated at about $80,000 and $20,000 worth for items that were inside of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

