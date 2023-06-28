Brittney Cockrell, 37, and Michael Hayter, 41, had recently moved to Westbrook, Maine with their children.

WESTBROOK, Maine — A couple from Houston who had recently moved to Maine were shot and killed in front of their children last week and investigators still don't know why.

Brittney Cockrell, 37, and Michael Hayter, 41, and their kids moved to Westbrook, Maine about six months ago, family members said.

On June 19, a gunman shot Brittney first near the family's car and then shot Michael who was inside the vehicle with the children.

Raymond Sherburne told our sister station in Portland, Maine that he heard six to eight gunshots and ran to help.

"Kids in the back seat, they were just crying, and they were devasted," Sherburne said. "They were shocked, man. They were staring at the dad. The older brother, he tried to hold the sister to the best of his ability. The only thing I thought was just to get them away from their parents like that."

Sherburne said he unlocked the door for the kids and let them out. He said that he took them around the corner to Main Street and talked to them before the police took them.

"The saddest thing in the world is they just moved here. They didn't even start school yet," Sherburne said. "You think you move to Maine to get away from that."

Marcel Lagrange Jr., 24, was tackled by bystanders and held until police got there and arrested him.

Police said he assaulted a 75-year-old man when he was trying to get away.

Lagrange was charged with two counts of murder and remains jailed without bond.

Maine State Police said there is no known connection between Lagrange Jr. and the victims.

'Unarmed, defenseless and unaware'

Jeff McKinney, Brittney's father, spoke to the media on Tuesday, a week after the killings.

"As Mike and Brittney, unarmed, defenseless, and unaware of the danger a week ago, their bodies ripped open allowing their lives to fall out of their bodies and souls to ascend to heaven," McKinney said. "We deserved better than that."

McKinney referred to his daughter as a "precious gift from heaven."

A GoFundMe set up for the couple's kids called Brittney "a loving daughter, sister, and most importantly, a devoted mother to three beautiful children."

Michael was described as "a kind-hearted individual, always putting his loved ones before himself."

"Michael was not only like one of my kids. He was like my friend," McKinney said. "It was impossible to stay down when Mike was around."

The children are being cared for by family members.