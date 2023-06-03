This is the second time an incident like this was caught on camera in the Houston area in which the victim was targeted in their garage.

HOUSTON — In an incident caught on video, a 72-year-old woman screamed as a gunman pointed a gun at her during a robbery in her garage in February.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for help in identifying the gunman responsible. This is the second time an incident like this was caught on camera in the Houston area.

This happened on Saturday, Feb. 11 just before 3 p.m. at a home on Briar Forest just east of West Beltway 8 in west Houston.

Police said the victim had just opened her garage door and was putting something into her truck when she was approached by the gunman. The man pointed a handgun at her and demanded her car keys.

That is when the woman began to scream. Her husband, 75, came out of the home to check on her. Police said that is when the gunman turned his attention toward him, including pointing the gun at him.

Police said the gunman then followed the husband into the house, took the keys to the four-door BMW sedan, and drove away.

The stolen BMW was found the next day on a street near an apartment complex on Rampart in southeast Houston, police said.

The description of the thief was vague but police said he was wearing black clothing and a dark-colored ski mask.

In a separate incident in late January, another victim was targeted in his garage at a home near West Holcombe and Buffalo Speedway.

Those gunmen involved remain on the run.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.