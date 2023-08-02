The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public's assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery. On Monday, January 16, 2023 at around 7:00 am, an unknown male entered a hotel lobby, located at the 14800 block of Katy Freeway, in Houston, Texas. The suspect approached the counter with a rifle while demanding the money from the cash drawer. As the suspect was attempting to climb over the counter, the hotel clerk pulled out her own handgun and pointed it at the suspect. The suspect then became scared and ran away from the location on foot. Houston PD #76096-23 Suspect description: Black male, 20 to 25 years old, 6’2 to 6’4, 150 to 180 pounds, thin build, blue shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.