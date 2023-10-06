Shane Jenkins, 45, could be seen on video throwing objects – including a wooden desk drawer and broken pole – at police officers who were trying to stop rioters.

HOUSTON — A Houston man who said he had "murder in my head and my heart" after Donald Trump lost the election is going to prison for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

Shane Leedon Jenkins, 45, was sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted of seven felonies, including assaulting law enforcement with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Before the ex-con traveled from Houston to Washington, D.C., Jenkins posted on social media, "I honestly wish we could drag ole Chuck Nancy and killary out and give em what for," according to court documents.

He was armed with a tomahawk axe in his backpack went he went to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to join other rioters. While using the axe to break a window, he told the crowd, "Bro, we're going in that f— building one way or another" and "We paid for it; it's our f— building."

FBI agents later identified the ex-con by comparing the photos from the riot to a photo from his stint in a Texas prison that matched the same distinctive tattoos on his face and neck.

Once inside, he and other rioters broke wooden furniture to use as weapons against the officers trying to block access to the Lower West Terrace Tunnel.

In security and open-source video, Jenkins can be seen throwing objects – including a wooden desk drawer, a flagpole, a metal walking stick and a wooden pole with a spear-like point - and throwing them at MPD and U.S. Capitol Police officers stationed in the entranceway to the Lower West Terrace tunnel. The items struck several officers.

In the days and weeks after the riot, Jenkins took to social media to brag about his conduct at the Capitol, calling the police "trash" and confirming that his motive had been to interfere with the certification of the election.

In a message sent to an associate following the events of January 6th, Jenkins wrote, "I have murder in my heart and head. I love you, I'm not over this election, as our president so eloquently stated yesterday bull—, I am sorry man, I wanna scream and cry at all the same time."

FBI agents also found photos and a video posted on his Twitter account of him at the riot.

They confirmed Jenkins' identity with his former parole officer.

FBI agents arrested Jenkins at his home in northwest Houston on March 5, 2021, a few weeks after the breach.

In the 32 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,100 men and women have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach. Over 396 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

