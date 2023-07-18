The woman told police she had just left a bank and believed she was followed to a fast food restaurant.

HOUSTON — Video shows what police say was a man robbing a woman in a wheelchair in northeast Houston. That woman said she had just been to a bank to cash a check.

The video is from Friday, May 19 at around 3:40 p.m. The victim said she was sitting at a fast food restaurant on Tidwell near Homestead when a man walked up to her and grabbed an envelope full of cash from her hand. That suspect then left and got into an older model maroon Pontiac sedan and took off.

The victim said she thinks the suspect followed her to the fast food restaurant.

If you recognize the man, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS. Any information that leads to the arrest or charging of a felony suspect can earn you a cash payment of up to $5,000. You have to call Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for the cash reward.