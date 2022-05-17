How to talk to your children about hate crimes

Health experts say it's important to be open and honest with your children.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With an increase in violence and recent mass shootings happening across the U.S, parents may be faced with questions and concerns from their children. Particularly about the Buffalo supermarket attack, which police said was racially motivated.

Jaren Doby, MSW, LCSW is an outpatient mental health therapist with Novant Health. He said parents should first try to educate themselves and seek support to process their own thoughts and feelings. He also said parents should not be afraid to initiate conversations with their children about the violent events that have transpired in our country.

“We really have to make sure number one, that we’re taking the liberty to be very honest,” Doby said.” Right with our children as to what it is that’s happened, unfortunately, what’s happened in Buffalo for what it is that we’ve been able to understand is something that was racially motivated. That’s important for children to be aware of. You know that these kinds of things happen in the world, you know but also at the end of the day what is it that can be done. Right by parents by students, by other people in learning in these kinds of situations in order to decrease the likelihood of them happening again.”

He said initiating these types of difficult conversations with children can help to end a cycle of hate.

“It is so much better at this time that we stand together and be able to understand that the actions of one person, do not dictate right the actions of all people,” Doby said. “It’s important at this time that we choose to love one another, but we do not ignore the truth as to why these things have happened.”