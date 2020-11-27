Thanksgiving shooting at Howard Johnson Hotel sends one person to the hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Someone was shot at the Howard Johnson Hotel in Greensboro on Thanksgiving evening, police said.
It happened around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 26. Greensboro police responded to reports of a gunshot in the area. When officers showed up, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was quickly taken to a local hospital. The condition of the person is unknown at this time, GPD said.
Greensboro police are searching for a small white sedan seen leaving the area. There is no description of the subject available, GPD said.
This investigation is ongoing.
