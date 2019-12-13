CONCORD, N.C. — Police in Concord have found human remains believed to be those of a woman who disappeared over seven years ago.

Crystal Dawn Morrison was reported missing by her family in August of 2012. She was last seen alive in the area of Davidson Highway in Concord.

The remains were found by a survey crew in a wooded area near the intersection of Davidson Highway and Winecoff School Road. At this time, detectives say the remains are presumed to be Morrison but further forensic testing is needed to confirm the identity.

Detectives in Concord have followed up on several leads and kept close contact with Morrison's family since her disappearance. The investigation into her cause of death will continue.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

