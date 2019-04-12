IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Human remains that were found near a Food Lion in Mooresville earlier this year have been identified as a missing Charlotte woman, deputies announced Wednesday. 

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a wooded area off Bridgewater Lane in Mooresville on January 15 after someone found skeletal remains. Over a two-day span, multiple bones were found and an autopsy was performed. 

The remains were sent to North Carolina State University for processing. During that 10-month span, detectives searched through missing person reports for a possible identification of the remains. 

In October, the University of Northern Texas Center for Human Identification notified Iredell County authorities that DNA from a tooth confirmed the victim's identity as 29-year-old Anastasia Talisha Meaders of Charlotte. Meaders was reported missing in August 2016 but was last seen alive in June. 

Anastasia Talisha Meaders
Meaders' vehicle, a black Chevrolet Impala, was found abandoned at Liberty Park in Mooresville in July 2016. The park is located a few miles from where her remains were discovered this year. 

The case is now being investigated as a homicide. Meaders was last seen alive at a business in Mecklenburg County in June 2016. Detectives say the major portion of the investigation is identifying the person or persons who gave the suspect a ride after leaving the victim's car at Liberty Park.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at 704-878-3180.

