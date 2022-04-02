Huntersville police seek public's help identifying homicide victim

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who was the victim of a homicide, saying she had been missing for months before remains were found near a mobile home in late January.
Huntersville detectives received a tip from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Jan. 26 about a potential homicide victim on Comanche Road, which is off Hambright Road. Detectives obtained a search warrant for a home in the 12300 block of Comanche Road, where the victim's remains were found buried in a shallow grave behind a mobile home on Jan. 27.
That same day, detectives sought arrest warrants for Christopher John Nailor for first-degree murder, kidnapping and concealing a death. Huntersville investigators said they identified a second suspect in the case. That suspect, who hasn't been named, is in custody out of state on unrelated charges.
Detectives said they believe the victim was picked up by Nailor and the other suspect in the area of Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85 in north Charlotte around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2021.
Huntersville police said they obtained a video of the victim from Nailor's property. She is described as a white female, approximately 5-foot-7 and was last seen wearing a t-shirt, shorts and dark-colored shoes with white soles. She also had a silicone ring on her left hand.
Huntersville police said they were unable to find any missing persons cases in the Charlotte area matching the victim's description, but they believe she had been missing since July 2021.
Any person with information about this case or any other incident is asked to contact the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400.
