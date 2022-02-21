Second suspect charged in death of woman found buried behind Huntersville home

Police believe the victim had been missing since July 2021 before she was picked up by the suspects in the area of I-85 and Sugar Creek Road in August.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The remains of a woman found near a home in Huntersville, North Carolina in late January have been identified.

Alibria “Libby” Kerns, 47, of Rowan County, North Carolina, was reported missing in July 2021 before law enforcement authorities found her buried near a home on Comanche Road in the northern suburb of Charlotte. The Huntersville Police Department identified the remains publicly Monday as Kerns.

Two people have been charged with Kerns' death.

An arrest warrant for Christopher John Nailor was first announced on Jan. 27. Nailor was charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and concealing a death in connection with human remains.

On Monday, the Huntersville Police Department announced a second arrest. Cody “Red” Camarda Graham, 36, has been charged in the case. Graham was already jailed in Grand Rapids, Michigan on unrelated charges, police said. Graham will remain in Michigan until an extradition hearing is completed.

Investigators believe Kerns had been missing since July 2021. Police said she was last seen near Interstate 85 and Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte. Investigators believe she may have entered a vehicle with Graham and Nailor.

During the investigation, police released surveillance video of Kerns they said was recorded on Nailor's property. At the time, authorities were still hoping someone may recognize Kerns as police worked to identify woman.