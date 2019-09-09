HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Deputies in Orange County say they've arrested a woman in a year old murder case and it's the victim's wife. Thursday, September 5, 59-year-old Teresa Mosser was charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of her husband in April 2018.

Deputies alleged that Mosser called 911 on April 25, 2018, reporting she shot her husband, James Charles Mosser, and she did not know if she hit him. She said she said after firing the gun she ran to another room to call 911. Once on scene, investigators say Mosser told them she shot her husband in in self-defense.

Seventeen months after an extensive investigation, consultation with the district attorney and a crime scene reenactment, authorities issued a warrant for First Degree Murder on Mosser. She turned herself in Thursday morning. She was later released from custody on a $50,000.00 secured bond.

Officers said they had been to the house in March 2018 on a domestic disturbance call that was argument related, the police report states.

If you or a loved one is dealing with issues of domestic violence, the Sheriff’s Office encourages you to contact the Compass Center for Women and Families at (919) 929-7122. The Sheriff’s office Crisis Unit is also available to assist victims of domestic violence and can be reached at (919) 245-2900.