COLTS NECK, N.J. -- Four people who were found dead at the scene of a New Jersey mansion fire have been identified as a husband and wife and their two children, and each were victims of "homicidal violence" before the blaze was intentionally set, according to prosecutors.

Related: Teenager Shot In The Leg In Winston-Salem: Police

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said Keith Caneiro was found shot outside the Colts Neck mansion. The others were found inside the burning home Tuesday.

Gramiccioni said he couldn't say if the other three victims were also shot. They were severely burned, making examination difficult.

The developments came hours after Caneiro's brother, Paul Caneiro, was charged with aggravated arson. He is accused of setting fire to his own Ocean Township home, about 10 miles away from the mansion, about seven hours before the mansion fire was reported.

No attorney information was available for Caneiro. Gramiccioni said the Caneiros worked together at a technology business.

Related: 7-Month-Old Child Rescued, 1 Shot As Greensboro Police Look For Suspect

Authorities had speculated that the two fires could be related but haven't charged anyone in connection with the fire at the mansion in Colts Neck, which is about 50 miles south of New York City. It is an upscale enclave home to a number of celebrities, including Bruce Springsteen. Former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart and his wife operate an animal sanctuary there; Queen Latifah sold her mansion there in 2015.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the mansion around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, and it was still burning hours later. Video showed firefighters battling the blaze as smoke poured from the roof of the two-story home, which is surrounded by fields and includes a large swimming pool.

CBS News tried to reach Paul Caneiro but did not immediately hear back.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved