BEDFORD, Ohio — Police are investigating after an employee at Hyundai of Bedford allegedly shot a customer during a "dispute" inside the dealership Friday afternoon.

Officials found the male patron lying in the parking lot outside the building on Rockside Road just after 1:30 p.m. First responders immediately attended to him and he was subsequently transported to MetroHealth Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his left upper leg. His exact condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities have not shared the employee's name or clarified if they have been arrested. A manager at the dealership apparently secured the gun from the worker following the shooting.