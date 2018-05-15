Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Amon Rice, only 17-years-old, was shot and killed Thursday night near the Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Hopkins.

Rice's family is dealing with the heartache and turmoil of losing their loved one much too soon and so violently.

Previous: Teen Wounded in Hopkins Shooting Dies

Antrinette Means, Amon's mother, is struggling for answers.

"I ask God what I'm suppose to do now because for seventeen years of Amon has been golden for me, and there were times when I thought I was going to break cause I was doing it myself so I ask God for inner strength, I ask God for inner strength," she says.

Means sat Monday in the park where her son once played ball and remembered his life.

"He was my bubbly kid, my happy go lucky kid he was just all around playful, loved to dance," she said. "He wouldn't want me to say that but he sang too, but he loved to dance and loved to play and just joyful. And he always had a ball. I mean that was my baby."

And for this grieving mother, this is how she wants the world to remember her son.

"That cool, calm, loving boy with that little side innocent smile. Dancing off of everything and dog that boy could ball no matter what he do. That's how I want them to remember my baby." says Means.

Deputies are hoping to get new tips about the shooting that killed Rice.

If you have any information that can help, call crime stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

© 2018 WLTX