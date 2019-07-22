LEXINGTON, S.C. — The wife of a Lexington County deputy hit by a drunk driver is speaking publicly for the first time since her husband was was injured while on patrol in June.

Troopers with S.C. Highway Patrol say Lexington County Deputy Roy Hall was traveling down South Lake Drive near Paps Drive around 5:55 a.m. on June 8 when he was hit head-on by a drunk driver.

Since that morning, Deputy Hall has been in and out of the hospital recovering from his injuries. He lost mobility of his right wrist and suffered intestinal injuries when his femur was forced into his intestinal area on impact. Hall was in a rehab facility before going back in the hospital on July 10.

Brittany Hall, Deputy Roy Hall’s wife, says she has been doing everything she can to be strong for her husband and for her family.

“The pain is constant, what he’s feeling, but it eases up some,” said Brittany. “Then it can shoot through and it’s awful to where he’s in tears laying in his hospital bed. It’s hard but we’re taking it day by day.”

Brittany and Roy have been married now for 13 years. The couple has four children.

“My children now are starting to break down because they’re scared their dad is going to die,” explained Brittany. “I think the longer it goes on, the harder it’s getting, just without us being under one roof.”

Brittany says she wishes she could be in more than one place at one time. For the past 43 days, she’s had to travel back and forth from the hospital to take care of her husband and back home to take care of the kids. Family has been able to watch her children while she’s taking care of Roy.

“Roy needs me, so I need to be at the hospital with him. My kids, it’s starting to take a big toll on them,” said Brittany. “I came and got my son from football practice and we’re just riding down the road and he’s like, ‘Mama, do you miss me? Because I miss you a whole bunch.’”

Brittany says she fears the impact this situation may have on her kids later on down the road.

Since Deputy Hall has been in the hospital, the community has been looking for ways to help the family.

Serve and Connect is a 501(C)3 organization, “dedicated to strengthening neighborhoods and communities by fostering productive interactions among residents, organizations, and law enforcement.”

The non-profit has created a fundraiser to help support Hall’s family while they go through this difficult time. Since the fundraiser has started, people have donated over $31,000 to help the Hall family.

The money collected will help the family in more ways than people may know. This will help the Halls pay bills and provide for unanticipated expenses. Since the crash, they’ve had to build a ramp for their home so Deputy Hall has an easier way to get inside and out.

“In a financially tight situation, that’ll be something that’ll be there to help make a house payment because we don’t know how long Roy will be down and honestly if he’ll ever be able to go back to work,” said Brittany.

Brittany says knowing the community is looking out for her family and knowing she has support makes it easier to take on each day.

“Serve and Connect being there and the community being there for us has been amazing. I would not have been able to get through what we’ve gotten through thus far without people helping us in different ways,” said Brittany.

Brittany doesn't know when Roy will be able to come home and be with his family but she’s continuing to hope it will happen soon.

“I have been looking forward to us all finally being under the same roof again. That is what I guess keeps me going,” explained Brittany. “I can’t break right now. I have to be strong for him. I have to be strong for our kids. It’s very touching and warming knowing that people do still care about everybody.”

If you would like to donate and help the Hall family, click here.