GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A woman was attacked by a man wearing a skeleton mask at the Friendly Center.

Greensboro police confirms the attack occurred Tuesday night just before 10:00 p.m. in the parking lot of P.F. Chang’s restaurant at the Friendly Center in Greensboro.

The woman said she was attacked by the man who had a gun.

Katie Dannemiller tells WFMY News 2 she had just finished having dinner with some friends and was walking back to her car when she was attacked.

"I said I'm fine I walk to my car and was about four rows back walking towards Fleming's restaurant and I walked back and I walked behind my car and as I walked behind my car I open my driver side door and I went to sit in my driver side seat and immediately that's when the individual was on me asking me for money and everything I have."

Katie went into cooperation and defense mode at this point. "I threw my wallet and my cell phone in my car keys at him and he hit me on the head right here with something very strong I believe it was a gun." "And he asked for more and I said I didn't have any on me I took another hit from him on the side of the face and I kept saying I didn't have anything".

In an extensive interview with WFMY News 2's Taheshah Moise, Katie also said she won't let attack, as horrible as it is, keep her from going Friendly Center. She's also very thankful and grateful for the people who heard her screams and came to help.

"Within seconds we see her emerge and she is bleeding, hand on her head -- continuing to ask for help trying to reach her friend," said Emily Phipps who saw the aftermath.

A Facebook post about the incident shared more than 2,000 times reveals more details. According to the post, a group of friends was leaving P.F. Changs. They saw a woman attacked by a man in a skeleton mask, he cussed at her, and hit her in the face with a gun then made off with her belongings.

"If it just means one more person pays attention, locks their doors, then it did what it was intended to do," said Phipps.

The Greensboro Police Department is investigating, but they don't have any surveillance video yet. They also don't have a suspect, but they are working on it.

We reached out to the Friendly Center for comment and they said the following:

“We maintain open lines of communication with the police and immediately enact due diligence and security procedures as appropriate when events occur that present a security concern.”

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY