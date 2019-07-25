CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is working to find out who attacked a woman and her boyfriend in a popular part of uptown Charlotte over the weekend.

It happened right near Romare Bearden Park -- a spot usually crowded with people. The woman hurt says it wasn't just one attacker, but several.

She said she was leaving Brevard Court and turned the corner onto Church Street when she was randomly attacked, pushed the ground and beaten.

"To me, in that moment, it seemed like if I didn't fight for my life, to get out of this, then they were going to beat to a pulp where I couldn't remember anything at all," the woman said.

The woman didn't want to show her face on camera but did want to show her painful injuries.

"It happened so fast, I couldn't even defend myself," she said.

She says a black eye, a concussion, a cut on her forehead, bruises and scrapes all over her body came from a random attack after bar-close on Saturday.

She remembers walking out of Brevard Court when someone jumped out and attacked.

"This person jumped out and hit me with an object square on my forehead -- he pushed me to the ground," she told NBC Charlotte. "I was on the ground and he was just punching me like rapid fire."

Her boyfriend, not far behind, tried to step in to help. Then other attacks came out from nowhere.

"When he intervened, four other individuals jumped in as well with the attacker and started attacking us," she said.

Her boyfriend was also injured. The woman says bystanders broke it up, called an ambulance and got help.

Now, she's warning everyone.

"It was five or six people at least, and there's still no answers as to who these people were," she said.

Brevard Court isn't city property, which means there aren't any city surveillance cameras that caught this.

It's up to the businesses here to put them up if they want to.

