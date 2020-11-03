ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the launch of a new Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) program.

It's called the ICE Federal Warrant Service Officer program. A sheriff's office spokesperson said the program will give deputies an extra level of authority when detaining undocumented citizens.

The sheriff's office says this program will be the first of its kind in the state of North Carolina.

We will update this story once we have additional details from the news conference.

