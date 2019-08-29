REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Illegal Gaming Machines, Money Seized In Two Casino Raids In Reidsville

Investigators have seized a number of gaming machines as part of an illegal casino raid involving two stores in Reidsville.

ALE special agents, Homeland Security, Reidsville Police and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office raided the businesses at the One Stop Grocery on Vance Street and also Pan Mart located on West Harrison Street.

Investigators said they received several complaints which sparked the investigation which included undercover ALE special agents. Investigators said the winners were given cash payouts which are a violation of the North Carolina gaming and gambling laws.

ALE Special Agent in Charge, Chris Poole, explains why these casinos are illegal, “North Carolina State Law prohibits cash payouts won on any type of gaming machine, regardless if it’s based on chance or skill.” Poole said it’s about looking out for the consumer, “Unlike the State’s lottery system, these illegal gaming machines provide no customer protection or regulation. In many cases, the amount of money patrons will win has already been determined, which gives them a false hope of winning large sums of money.”

Both One Stop Grocery and the Pan Mart could face fines, suspension or revocation of their permits.

