DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Undercover agents say they raided two illegal casinos in the Triad.

The illegal businesses were at 1569 National Highway in Thomasville and 6483 Old US Hwy 52 in Lexington.

Investigators say they received complaints in Davidson County about them.

Deputies say customers were provided complimentary beverages and food while playing the gaming machines, with ATM and cash payouts being made for winnings on the gambling machines, which are all characteristics of a casino.

Illegal video slot machines, fish tables, various other illegal gaming machines, computer equipment, screens/monitors and U.S. currency were seized during the investigation.