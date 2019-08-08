WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The man believed to be behind a brutal beating in a Winston-Salem store parking lot has finally been arrested.

Winston-Salem Police say 30-year-old Terry Seibert was picked up in Walkertown last Saturday by Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputies.

Police say Seibert attacked Starla Osborne in July in a Winston-Salem Burlington Coat Factory parking lot. Osborne says Seibert got into her car and began to attack her, even biting and strangling her.

"Without God giving me the strength and the courage to fight back, I don't know what would've happened, he could've very well took me from my family, he could've killed me or anything," she said fighting back tears. "I'm just glad they got him."

Osborn fought back but was shoved out of her SUV. Police say Seibert took off with her vehicle. Police were able to find the vehicle about an hour later.

"I'm glad they got him because he deserves everything that he gets," Osborne said. "I just know he's not the only one out in this world that can do it."

Osborne still hasn't recovered from some of the injuries from the attack, so she hasn't gone back to work and hasn't been able to pay for the car repairs. She says she'll make sure Seibert doesn't forget what he did and will be seeing him in court.



"I can't wait for the day I get to look at him in his eyes and be like, "Yeah, you picked the wrong one, didn't you buddy?" But he'll never know what he took from me," Osborne said in tears.



Seibert now faces several charges, including assault strangulation, robbery, kidnapping, and larceny misdemeanor. He was given a bond of $50,750 and will appear in court on August 19.

