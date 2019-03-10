ASHEBORO, N.C. — The Asheboro Police Department says a man drove into a home on West Wainman Avenue in Asheboro on Tuesday evening.

37-year-old Ashley Brooks Durham faces a slew of charges and police say they had probable cause to charge Durham for driving while impaired.

Charges include Driving While Impaired, Careless and Reckless Driving, No Operators License, Running a Stop Sign, Fictitious Registration and Expired Registration.

Capt. Richard Thompson with the Asheboro Police Department says Durham ran a stop sign at the intersection of Pershing Street and Wainman Avenue and drove straight into the living room of 651 West Wainman Avenue while the residents were sleeping.

Police say no one living in the home was injured.

According to Capt. Thompson, Durham was found unresponsive and EMS administered Narcan. He was taken to Randolph Health, where he was treated and released.

Police say they obtained a search warrant for a blood test from Durham and are waiting for the results.

Police say damages to the home could be of at least $30,000. Including damages to the vehicle, damages could total up to $40,000.

