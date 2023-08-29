'In a panic' GCS mom says her kids were at school when a student came to school with a gun

GPD says two guns were detected by body scanners Monday

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools and local law enforcement say they are continuing their investigation after a student brought two guns to school.

The incident happened at Western Guilford High School on the first day of school this week.

WGHS parent Iris Carter says she got a panicked text from her children.



"To get that announcement from the high school that a weapon had been detected immediately my high schoolers started texting... mom I'm concerned they found a weapon," she said.



Greensboro police say a 17-year-old student entered campus and a gun was detected by body scanners.

The teen then took off running and a school security resource officer eventually stopped the student. Police say a K-9 found two guns reported as stolen.

Officials say no one was hurt.

Some parents says their kids couldn't believe it was happening.



"It's the first day of school, you know just kind of in a panic a little bit," Carter said.



This year Guilford County expanded its use of body scanners -- adding them to all middle schools in addition to the high schools were they were already in use.



Guilford County Schools has body scanners throughout their middle and high schools.

