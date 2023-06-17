Incarcerated trustee missing from Danville, VA

DANVILLE, Va. — An inmate is missing from Danville, VA, according to Danville Police.
Nicholas W. Spence, Sr., 40, was considered a trustee by officers. Spence walked away from a work crew cutting grass and was last seen in the Highway 58 East area, police said.
Spence was incarcerated on a shoplifting charge, police said.
Police describe Spence as a 5' 9" man weighing 170 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.
