3 teens charged after stealing car with baby inside, police say

High Point Police say the baby's mother ran back inside her apartment after starting the car with the child inside. When she returned, the car was gone

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three teenagers were charged with second-degree kidnapping and motor vehicle theft after stealing a car with a baby inside.

It happened Sunday afternoon. High Point Police said the baby's mother started her car to warm it up and strapped her baby in a car seat. Jacobs ran back inside her apartment, in Brentwood Crossing, for a moment, and when she returned, the nine-month-old and her car were gone.

Authorities found the car abandoned with the baby safe inside.

Shortly before the car was found, officers spotted three teenage boys in the nearby area of the abandoned car with keys to the stolen car. A 16-year-old boy and two 14-year-old boys were charged.