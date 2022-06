Greensboro police say the person was found in the 800 block of Tuscaloosa Street Monday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after finding an injured person Monday at 11:30 p.m.

It happened in the 800 block of Tuscaloosa Street.

Police say it's not clear what the injury is or what condition the person is in.

No suspect information is available.

There is no additional information at this time.