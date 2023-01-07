One injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem

A 29-year-old man arrived at a local hospital for treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that occurred on Waughtown Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Saturday morning, just after 3:30 a.m., Winston-Salem Police officers were called to Waughtown Street in reference to a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they said they located evidence of gunfire, but no injured parties.

Police said a short time later, a 29-year-old man arrived at a local hospital for treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that occurred at the Waughtown Street location.

This investigation is in the early stages and no further information is available at this time.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.