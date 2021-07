The Sheriff's Office said the incident happened last night around 10:30 p.m.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County Detention Center officer has been assaulted by an inmate, Guilford County Sheriff's Office officials said.

It happened Thursday night at around 10:30 p.m. The attack was unprovoked, GCSO officials said.

The officer was male, but his name has not been released by officials as of now.