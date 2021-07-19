Inmate charged in attack of Guilford Co. Detention Officer recovering in ICU

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said Elijah J. Evans is charged with felony assault on an on-duty Detention Officer inflicting serious injury.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said Elijah J. Evans is charged with felony assault on an on-duty Detention Officer inflicting serious injury among other charges.

Sheriff Danny Rogers said Evans attacked Detention Officer Sheldon Kaminsky, 71, on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro. Rogers said Kaminsky was assigned to an inmate housing pod behind the floor officer’s desk when he was attacked following a brief discussion.

Rogers said Kaminsky’s supervisor saw Evans punch the officer who he said was knocked unconscious which caused him to hit the floor. The supervisor then entered the pod and that’s when Evans moved away.

Kaminsky was transported to the hospital where he remains intubated and unconscious in the Intensive Care Unit for the last four days.

Evans was placed in the Greensboro Detention Center on June 2, for charges including felony common law robbery, felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, misdemeanor assault on a government employee, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor possession of stolen property and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

Evans is also facing additional charges related to the attack and include felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury.

Kaminsky has worked three years with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and has 30 years of service in law enforcement.

