Inmate charged in attack of Guilford Co. Detention Officer recovering in ICU

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An inmate is facing charges in the attack of a Guilford Co. Detention Officer.
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said Elijah J. Evans is charged with felony assault on an on-duty Detention Officer inflicting serious injury among other charges.
Sheriff Danny Rogers said Evans attacked Detention Officer Sheldon Kaminsky, 71, on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro. Rogers said Kaminsky was assigned to an inmate housing pod behind the floor officer’s desk when he was attacked following a brief discussion.
Rogers said Kaminsky’s supervisor saw Evans punch the officer who he said was knocked unconscious which caused him to hit the floor. The supervisor then entered the pod and that’s when Evans moved away.
Kaminsky was transported to the hospital where he remains intubated and unconscious in the Intensive Care Unit for the last four days.
Evans was placed in the Greensboro Detention Center on June 2, for charges including felony common law robbery, felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, misdemeanor assault on a government employee, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor possession of stolen property and misdemeanor injury to personal property.
Evans is also facing additional charges related to the attack and include felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury.
Kaminsky has worked three years with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and has 30 years of service in law enforcement.
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:
“He is a very valuable asset to the Sheriff’s Office and we are praying for his full recovery. Sheriff Rogers believes strongly that his Detention Officers are equal partners with their sworn Deputy brothers and sisters. Our criminal justice system could not exist without Detention Officers who are tasked with the important duties of humanely providing the direct supervision and daily care needs of the inmates in their custody. Unfortunately, and as this incident makes clear, those duties can come with significant risks. Each and every day, the residents of Guilford County live, work, and sleep more safely because of Detention Officers like Officer Kaminsky, who willingly place their own personal safety below that of the public that they serve.”