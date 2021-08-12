Inmate hops fence, escapes Foothills Correctional Institution

John Anderson was serving a two year and 10 month sentence for identity theft and fraud, according to NCDPS.

MORGANTON, N.C. — An inmate escaped from Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton, according to a release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

NCPDS said John Curtis Anderson escaped Thursday morning by climbing a fence at the minimum custody portion of the prison and running away.

He was last seen wearing green pants and either a gray or white tee shirt around 10:15 a.m. at the prison. He was serving a sentence of two years and 10 months for identity theft and fraud.

NCDPS said Anderson may have jumped into a vehicle that was waiting for him. A description of the car wasn't known.

Anderson is originally from Cleveland County. He has a scar on his forehead and has tattoos: Chinese writing on his left arm, faded lettering on his left hand, and an angel on his right arm.

He was admitted to prison in July, and scheduled for release in January 2022.

If you see him, please call 911 or the Foothills Correctional Institution at 828-438-5585.