ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Law enforcement officers have found an inmate who failed to return from a work release assignment in Durham Monday night.

Police say Robert Terrell, 42, was found around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday after leaving his workplace on East Club Boulevard in Durham Monday night.

Durham police officers arrested Terrell who was found in a car he reportedly stole from his mother.

Terrell is serving a six and half year sentence as a habitual felon and was due for release in August of 2020.

Police say Terrell will now face escape charges as well as larceny charges for driving a stolen car.

