ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Law enforcement officers are searching for an inmate who failed to return from a work release assignment in Durham Monday night.

Police are looking for Robert Terrell, 42, who was last seen around 6:00 p.m. Monday night at his workplace on East Club Boulevard in Durham.

Terrell is serving a six and half year sentence as a habitual felon and was due for release in August of 2020.

Terrell is 5 feet ten inches tall, and weighs about 240 pounds, with a bald head and beard.

If you have any information call Orange Correctional Center at 919-732-9301.

