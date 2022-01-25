Inmate pleads guilty in attack that hospitalized Guilford County detention officer

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An inmate accused of brutally beating a Guilford County detention officer pleaded guilty to all charges stemming from the assault in July.
Elijah Evans, 22, appeared in court Monday. He pleaded guilty to all five assault-related charges, including felony assault on a detention officer inflicting serious injury. His sentence hasn't been announced, but clerk officials said Evans could serve a minimum sentence of three years to a maximum of 43 years.
Officer Sheldon Kaminsky, 72, spent a month-and-a-half in the hospital after the attack. His wife said he had to be on a ventilator and suffered several broken bones in his face. The law enforcement veteran of 30 years got to go home at the end of August.
The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said Evans attacked officer Kaminsky unprovoked. Evans was in jail for other violent crimes such as felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury and misdemeanor assault on a government employee.