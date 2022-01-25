Inmate pleads guilty in attack that hospitalized Guilford County detention officer

Elijah Evans pleaded guilty in the July attack. Officer Sheldon Kaminsky spent more than a month in the hospital on a ventilator.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An inmate accused of brutally beating a Guilford County detention officer pleaded guilty to all charges stemming from the assault in July.

Elijah Evans, 22, appeared in court Monday. He pleaded guilty to all five assault-related charges, including felony assault on a detention officer inflicting serious injury. His sentence hasn't been announced, but clerk officials said Evans could serve a minimum sentence of three years to a maximum of 43 years.

Officer Sheldon Kaminsky, 72, spent a month-and-a-half in the hospital after the attack. His wife said he had to be on a ventilator and suffered several broken bones in his face. The law enforcement veteran of 30 years got to go home at the end of August.