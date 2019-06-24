RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Richmond County were looking for two inmates who escaped from Morrison Correctional Institution in Hoffman Monday morning. Monday evening, the two were apprehended while hiding in the crawlspace of a Hamlet residence.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 18-year-old Josh Ashworth and 22-year-old Brandon McDurmon were last seen at breakfast between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on June 24.

They were captured without incident by members of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office and Hamlet Police Department, officials say.

Ashworth is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-7 with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was serving a three-year sentence for breaking and entering and was scheduled to be released on August 30.

McDurmon is a white male, approximately 5-foot-11 with brown hair and green eyes. Authorities said he was serving a two-year sentence for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was scheduled to be released next May.

Officials say the offenders will be charged with escape and breaking into a second residence near the house where they were caught. For the latest breaking news, traffic and weather alert, download the NBC Charlotte app today.

