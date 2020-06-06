x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

crime

International Civil Rights Center & Museum vandalized; Crime Stoppers trying to identify suspect

According to a Crime Stoppers release, the pictured subject was possibly involved in vandalizing the museum in downtown Greensboro on May 31.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do you know this person? According to a release from Crime Stoppers, police are trying to identify him. 

Investigators believe he was involved in the vandalism of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in downtown Greensboro on May 31 around 7:30 p.m. 

If you know the identity of the individual or have any information about the vandalism, contact Crime Stoppers as 336-373-1000. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. 

Credit: Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers is trying to identify a person possibly involved in the vandalism of the International Civil Rights Museum.

RELATED: Do you know them? Large group breaks into Greensboro pawnshop takes TV, guns, electronics

RELATED: Caught on Camera | Thieves break into Idol's Gun Rack in Kernersville, get away with weapons

RELATED: Looters caught on camera breaking into Greensboro Target and ABC store: Crime Stoppers