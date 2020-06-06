International Civil Rights Center & Museum vandalized; Crime Stoppers trying to identify suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do you know this person? According to a release from Crime Stoppers, police are trying to identify him.
Investigators believe he was involved in the vandalism of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in downtown Greensboro on May 31 around 7:30 p.m.
If you know the identity of the individual or have any information about the vandalism, contact Crime Stoppers as 336-373-1000. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
