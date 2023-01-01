Greensboro teams up with African leaders to fight cybercrimes

Prosecutors and cybercrime experts from 10 African countries came to Greensboro to learn how we handle cyber attacks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro is working to crack down on invisible attackers.

According to the Department of Justice, More than 3 million people in North Carolina were victims of internet crimes in 2022.

This is the second-highest number of people impacted by breaches in a single year.



International Computer Hacking and Intellectual Property network is connecting with federal leaders in Greensboro to get cyber criminals behind bars.

Everlyn Maika is a prosecutor in Kenya and is a part of the ICHIP’s study program.

“Cybercrime is a pandemic because it keeps growing every day we have new technology the technology exacerbates cybercrime,” Maika said. “That's why we are here to learn how to tackle it.”

Maika and 11 other judges, prosecutors and cybercrime experts from ten African countries came to Greensboro to learn how we handle cyber attacks.

“We are handling cases of the same nature sometimes you find yourself handling a case that started in the U.S. or someone was given a computer in my country and they committed an offense in the U.S.” said Keletso Mfosi, prosecuting attorney in Africa. “It's very important for us so we know how to tackle these matters.”



The visit was organized by ICHIP Attorney Advisor Anand Ramaswamy.



He intentionally chose Greensboro as the study site.

“I wanted them to meet our judges, prosecutors and investigators because it is more comparable to what they do at their level than when they go on later to Washington,” Ramaswamy said.



During their stay, they visited the federal courthouse, Homeland Security and spent time at North Carolina A & T State University's cyber security and outreach center.

“In terms of research and protections, it was very impressive that's what's going to carry the day, research and developed solutions,” Ramaswamy said.



The DOJ said 90% of all breaches last year were from hacking and phishing.



You may remember last year Appalachian State was scammed out of close to $2 million when a hacker from the UK impersonated a construction company.

Ramaswamy said to stop hackers from taking millions it's going to take a collaboration between counties.



“We're all facing it and if we could all fight it together we contain and limit it,” Ramaswamy said.



The team of 12 will head to the FBI headquarters in Washington DC Wednesday to learn their tactics.