Police investigating incident in Greensboro on Orange Street

Police are expected to give more details Tuesday night. There is an ambulance on the scene as well as 8-10 police cruisers as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating an incident on Orange Street Tuesday night after the street was closed due to an active criminal investigation.

According to Greensboro police, the incident is a “domestic situation”.

The scene has since been cleared.

Investigators said everyone is safe and there are no injuries to report as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Detectives were trying to get a person to leave a house because they have a warrant, according to police. The person has since came out of the house.

The road there is still blocked.

A neighbor said police have a house surrounded and are communicating with a person inside.

Investigators came to give warrants to the person in the home, but couldn't get them to come out. Police waited around until they got the "resources" needed to end the situation.

Officers said everything should be wrapped up by about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

