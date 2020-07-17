Investigators: Man removed American flag, set fire to it in Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said it was trying to find a man who set fire to a flag he took from a home at the Oceanfront on July 4th.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Investigators with the Virginia Beach Fire Department said they needed help finding a man who set fire to an American flag at the Oceanfront on the Fourth of July.

They released pictures of the man they said was responsible for the incident that took place in the 300 block of 26th Street. Investigators said it happened around 2:30 a.m. They wanted to talk to him about what happened.

In the first picture, you can see the man removing the flag from the home.

In the next, while the American flag is on the ground, the man appears to set fire to it while taking a picture or recording video with his phone.

In the third picture, the man is standing over the flag with his phone still in hand and still recording video or taking another picture.

In addition to the incident at the Oceanfront, investigators said they were looking into a number of reports of flag burning in areas throughout Virginia Beach.