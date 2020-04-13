WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department in collaboration with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office released the identity of the remains of a person in a death investigation.

Two offices identified Eric James Matthews as the person who died and determined the death a suicide.

The investigation began after officers responded to findings of human remains on Hammock Farm Road back on March 28.

From there, officers worked with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office to determine the identity of the person.

Below is a brief timeline of events that lead to the investigation and determining the outcome of death:

TUESDAY, APRIL 7, 2020

Investigators with Winston-Salem Police tentatively identified the remains of the person on Hammock Farm Road.

Police said the tentative identification was based upon evidence gathered at the scene.

However, police decided to not publicly identify the remains until the identification could be made with scientific certainty.

The man's family had been contacted by investigators and were made aware of the person involved might indeed be Matthews.

Investigators said all evidence gathered from that point as part of the investigation indicated the death being suicide.

MONDAY, APRIL 13, 2020

With the help of officials with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office, Winston-Salem Police identified the remains as Eric James Matthews.

