Man killed in hit-and-run in Guilford County, troopers searching for suspect car

Troopers said 40-year-old Andrew Marshall Jenkins was walking on US 70 when he was hit by a Ford-150 truck Friday morning.

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Investigators are searching for a hit-and-run suspect that killed a man Friday morning in Gibsonville.

The State Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash that happened on US 70 near NC 61 in Guilford County.

Andrew Marshall Jenkins, 40, was walking east on US70 when a car hit him in the road.

Investigators are searching for a white in color, 1997-2003, Ford-150 truck that is believed to be involved in the crash. The suspect car possibly has damage to the front right corner and will be missing the passenger side mirror.

Investigators are trying to find this truck that was last seen going east on US 70 from NC 61 near the time of the crash.

